wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Talks With CBS Sports, Brie Bella On Possible WWE Comeback, Preview Of Kyle O’Reilly’s EVOLVE Return
March 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair appeared on CBS Sports’ State of Combat podcast to talk about the main event of Wrestlemania, which she is a part of.
– Brie Bella has posted a new video to her Youtube channel in which she contemplates a WWE comeback versus having a second child.
– WWN has released a preview of the upcoming Austin Theory vs. Kyle O’Reilly match at EVOLVE 125.
