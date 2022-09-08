Chavo Guerrero Doesn’t Expect to Ever Truly Retire

Chavo Guerrero isn’t retired, and while he’s doing other stuff right now he doesn’t ever expect to officially hang it up. Guerrero has been busy in Hollywood behind the scenes as a wrestling coordinator for Young Rock and more, and he spoke with Wrestling Perspective Podcast about his status as a wrestler.

“You don’t ever retire,” he said. “I mean a Guerrero’s never retired. It’s the truth! You really, really don’t. So when I see like Ric Flair’s retirement match I’m kinda like, ‘Which one is this?,’ you know? Come on. You just really don’t ever retire, you’re always involved with wrestling. So everything I’m doing is still wrestling, it’s just a different avenue with my movie making career, TV making career, my beer — I have a beer out that’s kind of an offshoot of wrestling. You know, I got cigars coming out, I just kind of have — I’ve got a whole thing. It all kind of stems off my old wrestling career, whether I’m doing a Comic Con signing or I’m doing a Cameo, or whether I’m doing different [things] — it all really stems off of that still, but I’m not getting punched in the face anymore.”

He continued, “So to your question, I don’t think I’ll ever really retire? But I just don’t — I wrestle maybe three, four times a year now. There’s not really big huge WrestleMania matches, because I know right where I need to be at. But I keep myself there in shape, ready to go at all times. So any match that I have, you know, the guys are always like, ‘What the hell, dude? You’re still outperforming all of us.’ I’m like, ‘I just don’t do it 300 days a year anymore, so I can do that. [laughs]”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Wrestling Perspective Podcast with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.