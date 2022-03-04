Chavo Guerrero Jr Removed From AEW Roster Page, Says It’s News To Him

AEW recently removed Chavo Guerrero Jr from the roster page on its website, which seems to be a surprise to Chavo Guerrero Jr. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Chavo, who had been away assisting with season two of NBC’s Young Rock, tweeted and deleted a message to Tony Khan about it.

He wrote: “That’s news to me! I guess having @TonyKhan telling me to go film Young Rock Season 2, & my job will be waiting for me when I’m done, didn’t mean much.”

That post was removed, but later he retweeted the news and still added that it was news to him.

News to me. 🤷🏻‍♂️ RT @AEWmetrics: Reporting a fact: Chavo Guerrero Jr. (@mexwarrior) is no longer listed on the official @AEW Roster Page. — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) March 1, 2022

Chavo briefly worked for AEW as a manager for Andrade el Idolo and was written out of storylines so he could work on the NBC series.