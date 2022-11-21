Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Run, Ross & Marshall Von Erich’s Potential

Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts about the potential of Ross & Marshall Von Erich as well as Dominik Mysterio’s current run in WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc and was asked about the Von Erichs, who are currently busy in MLW, as well as Dominik’s heel turn in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:

On Ross & Marshall Von Erich’s star potential: “Absolutely, those guys are super talented. First of all, great boys, or great guys. They really are. But they’re very talented. The Von Erichs, they are just ridiculous athletes, you know what I mean? So, these guys are super athletic as well. You see them in the ring, they can move, they go … They just need time in that ring and time battling the best, so just start battling the best. That’s how you get good. That’s how I got better, was being in the ring with guys like Eddie, and Malenko, and Finlay, and Regal, and Benoit, and every one of them was kicking my butt every time I was in there. And you just rise to the occasion, because when you’re like the big fish in the pond, well you are not going to get any better. But when you’re the smaller fish in the pond, you rise to your competition. And that’s what I believe they need. That’s it. That’s all they need.”

On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE run: “He’s getting heat, man. He’s getting a lot of heat. It’s really cool. It’s inevitable that him and WWE would use the Eddie angle in a sense … the whole ‘I’m Your Papi’ thing came out of that whole thing, that whole angle with him and Mysterio. So it was inevitable that was going to happen. And the kid’s a talented kid. And like I said, he just needs any time. That’s it. This business is such an art form. You cannot learn it in two years or four years or five years. And really, it takes a good eight to 10 years to really be, to know what you’re doing. It really does.”