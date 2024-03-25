Chris Jericho On If AEW Might Have a PPV On One Of His Cruises

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho spoke about the possibility of AEW holding a PPV on his “Rock N’ Wrestling Rager” Cruise. AEW previously held an episode of Dynamite on the Cruise back in 2020.

He said: “I think it would be such a great idea. I really loved doing Dynamite from the cruise… It was an amazing experience to do it; we taped it, which is so funny because, at the time, Tony [Khan] was really against taping the show. Then eight months later, every show is taped because of the pandemic. It reminded me of when we used to do Nitro from Club La Vela in Panama City every year. You knew you were getting to see something different from the norm.“