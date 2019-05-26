Chris Jericho Announces He Will Be At AEW Fight For The Fallen, Reveals When He Knew He Had To Leave WWE

— After AEW Double Or Nothing last night, Chris Jericho was among the many big names from the event to be mobbed by the media, during which he spoke on AEW’s appeal and why he needed to sign with them, as well as confirming that he will be appearing at AEW’s upcoming event, Fight For The Fallen, set to take place July 13th, 2019.

On why it’s more fun to work with AEW: “It’s what wrestling is supposed to be. We’re artists, we’re creative people. And [I’ve found] in the past that there’s a lot of other people’s opinions that we shouldn’t have to deal with when it comes to putting together a match or putting together a character. Because nobody knows what’s better for my character than me and nobody has to write anything for me to say because I know what to say.”

On AEW being an alternative: “And I think tonight shows how exciting it can be when you have a bunch of people with similar mindsets and a whole kind of contingency of fans that are looking for something extra. An alternative, like I said, there’s nothing wrong with giving people a choice. And we’ve now established that AEW gives you a choice if you’re a wrestling fan.”

On attracting lapsed fans: “I think that’s one of the main reasons why it was so important for me to sign with AEW, is that you’ve got a guy who everybody who is a wrestling fan knows. The people that are watching now, the people that watched ten years ago, the people that watched twenty years ago. When there were 14 million wrestling fans watching, Chris Jericho was on TV. So I think they’ll be like, ‘Oh Chris Jericho’s in AEW? Oh what’s AEW? Well Chris Jericho’s there… let’s give it a try.’ And then when they come and see Chris Jericho’s match, they learn who Kenny Omega is, and the Lucha Brothers and the Young Bucks.”

On his schedule and his next appearance: “I know what my schedule is gonna be because I have it in my contract. Everything I do on AEW is going to be important. When I appear on the show, it’s going to be for a reason and it’s gonna be something big. I’m excited. The next show I’m gonna be doing is the show in Jacksonville. [Fight For The Fallen]”

When he knew he wanted to leave WWE: “When I had the best angle in 2016, the best story with Kevin Owens and we ended up second on WrestleMania, that’s when I knew I had to get out of there. That should’ve been the main event or semi-main event of the show. And that’s not being any type of bitter, that’s just stone cold business.”