Chris Jericho & Big Bill Set For Tag Team Match on AEW Dynamite

May 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 5-8-24 Chris Jericho Big Bill Image Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho and Big Bill will team up on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match on Monday, though their opponents were not revealed.

AEW wrote:

“#AEWDynamite
THIS WEDNESDAY, May 8!
Edmonton, AB
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT |
@TBSNetwork

After officially being accepted to sit under #TheLearningTree last week on #AEWRampage, #BigBill (@theCaZXL) will be in tag team action with #FTW Champion @IAmJericho WEDNESDAY on #AEW Dynamite!”

