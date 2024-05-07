wrestling / News
Chris Jericho & Big Bill Set For Tag Team Match on AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho and Big Bill will team up on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the match on Monday, though their opponents were not revealed.
AEW wrote:
#AEWDynamite
THIS WEDNESDAY, May 8!
Edmonton, AB
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT
@TBSNetwork
After officially being accepted to sit under #TheLearningTree last week on #AEWRampage, #BigBill will be in tag team action with #FTW Champion Chris Jericho WEDNESDAY on #AEW Dynamite!
