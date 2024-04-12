Chris Jericho Files For Multiple Trademarks, Including ‘Rarified Air of Jericho’

Fightful reports that on Wednesday, Chris Jericho filed to trademark three terms he used in AEW recently, including ‘the rarified air of Jericho’. The others are ‘The Educator’ and ‘The Learning Tree’.

Mark For: THE EDUCATOR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mark For: THE LEARNING TREE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mark For: THE RARIFIED AIR OF JERICHO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.