Chris Jericho Counts Helping Launch AEW As His Proudest Career Moment

Chris Jericho recently looked back at his path through pro wrestling and named the launch of AEW as his proudest moment. Jericho reflected on his career on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, and highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his wrestling journey: “I remember just going to wrestling school in Calgary when I was 19 years old [and saying], ‘I made it. I’m in a wrestling ring.’ And then having my first match … and having like 70 people clapping for me or whatever it was. I was like, ‘This is it! I made it!'”

On his proudest career moment: “The moment that I really have the most pride [for] in my career is taking the chance to help start AEW. I knew that, if it worked, we could change the course of wrestling history. If it didn’t work, it was a pretty big risk — it could tarnish your legacy. But what if it does work?”