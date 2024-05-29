In an interview with TMZ Sports (via Fightful), Chris Jericho was asked about the possibility of Becky Lynch joining AEW if and when her contract with WWE expires this week. Jericho didn’t directly give his take on Lynch coming in, but said that it’s great that AEW is around to give wrestlers the option. He said on the topic:

“It’s very important. The best thing that ever happened to pro wrestling, in the modern era, was AEW existing. My dad played in the NHL for ten years. He was playing for the New York Rangers in 1972 when Bobby Hull signed with the WHA. A million dollar to jump from the NHL. What did that do? It raised everyone’s salaries. He went from 35 grand to 135 grand just so they wouldn’t go to the WHA. That’s what happened when All Elite Wrestling started and Chris Jericho signed there. Suddenly, everyone is getting these huge raises in WWE to not come to AEW. Tony Khan owns the Jaguars. They have a lot of money in the family. He can play that game all day long. That’s why we brought in Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, Kazuchika Okada.”

“You mentioned Becky Lynch. Five years ago, Becky would have no option. Not saying she’s coming, but there is an option. Who knows what could happen. No one thought that Jericho would come to AEW or Moxley or Bryan Danielson or Adam Cole or any of these guys. It’s exciting for the fans and for the talent. Now, suddenly, there’s a bidding war that benefits us. It’s very important. That was one of the things with the Attitude Era. You never knew who was going to show up. When someone new came from one side or the other, it made things more exciting. So many more matches and possibilities that you never thought about. It’s a really exciting time in wrestling. The speculation of it is the best part. Whether it happens or doesn’t happen, it doesn’t matter, the buzz about it is there. The possibility is there. We’ve done a great job of bringing in some really huge names to our roster.”