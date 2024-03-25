Chris Jericho Names The Biggest Moment Of His Career

During a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho (per Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho discussed his wrestling journey from ECW to WCW to WWE for decades before going to AEW in 2019. Here are the highlights:

Chris Jericho on every moment in his career feeling like he was climbing a ladder: “I remember just going to wrestling school in Calgary when I was 19 years old [and saying], ‘I made it. I’m in a wrestling ring,'” Jericho said. “And then having my first match … and having like 70 people clapping for me or whatever it was. I was like, ‘This is it! I made it!'”

On what he’s most proud of: “The moment that I really have the most pride [for] in my career is taking the chance to help start AEW. I knew that, if it worked, we could change the course of wrestling history. If it didn’t work, it was a pretty big risk — it could tarnish your legacy. But what if it does work?”