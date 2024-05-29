Chris Jericho Recalls Tom Brady Reacting to Making His List

– During an appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AEW star Chris Jericho recalls how Tom Brady reacted being put on The List of Jericho. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chris Jericho on putting Brady on the list: “We were close to where the Patriots play, and that’s when everyone was calling Tom Brady ‘The GOAT.’ I was calling myself ‘The GOAT’ at the time. I put Tom Brady on the list. I ran into Tom a few years later at a private airport. It was early in the morning, I think I had been drinking all night.”

On everyone wanting to be on the list: “When I met him, he’s like, ‘Ay, I made the list!’ I was like, ‘Ahh, Tom Brady, you made the list! Yes. You’re actually The GOAT, it’s fine.’ People loved it. They all wanted to be on the list.”

Jericho will debut his new segment, TV Time, on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show is being held at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.