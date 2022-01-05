Chris Jericho Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho will have a speaking segment during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It will be the first time Jericho has appeared on TBS since 1999, when WCW Thunder was still airing. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW TBS Championship Tournament Finals: Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) vs. Jurassic Express

* Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF in action

* Chris Jericho speaks