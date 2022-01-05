wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho will have a speaking segment during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It will be the first time Jericho has appeared on TBS since 1999, when WCW Thunder was still airing. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW TBS Championship Tournament Finals: Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) vs. Jurassic Express
* Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* MJF in action
* Chris Jericho speaks
TONIGHT for the first time since 1999, @IAmJericho will be on TBS, LIVE on the first #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork and the first #AEWDynamite of 2022! What will Jericho have to say? Tune in at 8/7c to find out! pic.twitter.com/8469fp00Vg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2022
