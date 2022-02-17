wrestling / News
Chris Sabin Replaces Josh Alexander At TERMINUS II
As previously reported, Josh Alexander’s work visa has been cancelled and he will be forced to miss TERMINUS II. TERMINUS has now announced that Chris Sabin will replace Alexander in their TERMINAL Fatal 4-Way in Atlanta on February 24. He will face Kenny Alfonso, Leon Ruff and Tre Lamar. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH (Original) World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana
* TERMINAL Eliminator Match: Chris Sabin vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Leon Ruff vs. Tre Lamar
* Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys
* Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash
* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black
* Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall
* Also advertised for the show: Queen Aminata, Killa Kate, Gabriel Kidd, Davey Richards, Lio Rush and Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland.
WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS@SuperChrisSabin
Watch T E R M I N U S • 2
Live on @FiteTV !https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/bYANzGSc3N
— TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) February 17, 2022
