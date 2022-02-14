wrestling / News
Josh Alexander’s Impact Contract & Work Visa Have Expired, Will Miss TERMINUS II
Josh Alexander has given an update on his status, noting that both his Impact Wrestling contract and work visa have expired. The Impact alumnus posted to Twitter on Monday to note that he will be forced to miss his scheduled dates for TERMINUS II and AML Wrestling as a result, writing:
“Today my contract expired & subsequently also US work visa.
Unfortunately as a consequence I will not be able to honour my commitments to both @TERMINUSpro & @AMLWrestling later this month.
I’m disappointed & I’m sorry.
Hopefully I’ll have everything in order soon.”
Alexander was “sent home” from Impact on last week’s show and taken off of this weekend’s No Surrender event.
