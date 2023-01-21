Clark Connors on His Goals for 2023, Karl Fredericks Signing With WWE

– Shining Wizards recently spoke to wrestler Clark Connors. Below are some highlights:

Clark Connors on working with Ken Shamrock: “Ken is awesome, dude, just having him in there. When I was in the ring, Suzuki is whooping my ass and I’m sitting there selling in the corner, i’m getting my ass kicked in the corner, and I look over, and Shamrock is just fucking yelling ‘come on!!!’ And it got me so hyped that I got up and I just started to beat the shit out of Suzuki, and I was like ‘oh fuck, nevermind, hit me.’ But Shamrock is the real deal, man. He’s fucking awesome.”

Connors on Karl Fredericks signing with WWE: “I’m so happy for him. I think I might be more happy for him, than he is happy for himself. He originally turned down a WWE contract to train at the dojo. He was already ready to do that four years ago. Karl, he’s older than me. He’s 31, 32 or 33 maybe. And I always thought, like, it’s your time dude. You gotta go there, and you gotta make money. And they’re going to use you, and respect you because he’s a phenomenal wrestler, but he’s like a phenomenal superstar. In my opinion, I think he’s going to do a lot of great things there quickly… He was, and is the man. It was always nice because when we’re together, we take inventory of each other, Alex (Coughlin), Gabe (Kidd), myself, and Karl. We’re very honest with each other about what we need to fix, what we need to do, and who we are as wrestlers. We’ve always said that out of the whole group, Karl is the superstar. He’s the guy you can see having an action figure and being on a box of Wheaties and shit. That’s his role, so it’s always been that way, and we love it and we’re excited for it.”

His goals for 2023: “I want to win a title in New Japan. To me, it’s important for the evolution of myself as a wrestler, to get to a point where I’m winning titles. So I want to do that. I want to get at least two 4 1/2 star matches from Dave Meltzer (chuckles in sarcasm). I would love that sooo much. I want to be voted Tokyo sports MVP, that would be cool (chuckles in sarcasm). My main goal is for the Clark Connors name, by the end of this year, to be in the pantheon of ‘ok, this one of the top guys in the industry.’ I want to keep my name on people’s mouths and I want them to understand this guy’s a player. And to show people how good I am, I guess.”