WWE News: Clip Of Vince McMahon Congratulating Becky Lynch Backstage After WrestleMania 35, Miz & Mrs. Clip

— The WWE 24 documentary on Becky Lynch, which premiered last night on the WWE Network immediately after Money In The Bank, featured a moment after Lynch’s win of both the Raw and SmackDown women’s titles in the main event of WrestleMania in which Vince McMahon walked up to her. They had a brief, emotional conversation in which Vince confirmed to her that she was indeed ‘The Man’. You can see the clip in a tweet below:

— A clip has been posted for the next episode of Miz & Mrs., which premieres tomorrow. The clip sees Miz voice his displeasure over being lauded for his ‘hot dad bod’ in a listicle. You can see the clip below: