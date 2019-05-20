wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip Of Vince McMahon Congratulating Becky Lynch Backstage After WrestleMania 35, Miz & Mrs. Clip
— The WWE 24 documentary on Becky Lynch, which premiered last night on the WWE Network immediately after Money In The Bank, featured a moment after Lynch’s win of both the Raw and SmackDown women’s titles in the main event of WrestleMania in which Vince McMahon walked up to her. They had a brief, emotional conversation in which Vince confirmed to her that she was indeed ‘The Man’. You can see the clip in a tweet below:
This!🙌🏼🙌🏼 #BeckyTwoBelts @BeckyLynchWWE #WWE24 pic.twitter.com/uN2QHBDIEs
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) May 20, 2019
— A clip has been posted for the next episode of Miz & Mrs., which premieres tomorrow. The clip sees Miz voice his displeasure over being lauded for his ‘hot dad bod’ in a listicle. You can see the clip below:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Heat Between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell Going Into Slamboree 1999
- Jim Ross Discusses What It Was Like to Work With ‘High Maintenance’ Ultimate Warrior During His 1996 Return to WWE
- Lana Says WWE Regularly Gives Ideas She Pitches To Others, Comments on Game of Thrones Finale
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened