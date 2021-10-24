CM Punk Appears After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

PWInsider reports that after AEW Dynamite went off the air, Cody asked the fans if they had a good time and said that while Orlando is a fun place, it’s also the place where his father was buried, and that he wants to make a new memory in the city. He then called out Fuego, Negative 1, Griff Garrison, and Sammy Guevara.

The Acclaimed then interrupted and Max Caster rapped about Cody and Guevara having had their time, and that nobody cares about Fuego, Griff, or “the little kid” and blamed Tony Khan for them not being on Dynamite in so long.

Khan then came out and told Caster that the fans didn’t pay to see him rap, they paid to see CM Punk.

Punk made his way to the ring. Khan then cut off Punk’s music and asked him if the Acclaimed will get away with what they said.

Punk asked Khan what time it is, with Khan responding that “It’s clobbering time.” Fuego then hit a tornado DDT on Caster while Punk hit a GTS on Bowens, leading to Brodie Jr. pinning Bowens.