CM Punk Praises Alex Shelley, Calls Him the Best Technical Wrestler He’s Worked With

CM Punk recently spoke with Robbie Fox and My Mom’s Basement (h/t Fightful) and was asked about Alex Shelley, saying Shelley is the best technical wrestler he’s ever been in the ring with. Punk and Shelley have a long history, dating back to Shelley’s arrival in ROH and the mentorship he received from Punk. Highlights of Punk’s comments are below.

“Oh gosh. Alex Shelley comes to mind. Alex Shelley always would do stuff that would kind of just flabbergast me, you know? Yeah (he’s an innovator), but also really tight and really clean. Not just doing stuff to do it, not sloppy. Real, real slick.”

Shelley is now part of the Motor City Machine Guns with Chris Sabin. The team hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the June 13th edition of Smackdown.

In the same interview, Punk spoke about how Vince McMahon “ghosted” him after the two made a handshake agreement about a return to WWE in 2018 or 2019.

The interview has since been taken down.