UPDATED: CM Punk Reportedly Injured, Tony Khan to Address World & Trios Title On AEW Dynamite

UPDATE: Tony Khan has confirmed that he will be handling the situation regarding the AEW World and Trios Championship on tonight’s Dynamite after all the chaos of the weekend. Khan posted to Twitter on Wednesday following reports of suspensions to the Elite and others, as well as questions regarding Punk’s status in AEW and reports he suffered a “serious” injury at All Out. The AEW President wrote:

“Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV! Tonight LIVE on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite I’ll address the @AEW World Championship + @AEW World Trios Championship! Please join us on TBS tonight on #AEW Dynamite for a great wrestling show [email protected] 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT!”

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 7, 2022

ORIGINAL: AEW World Champion CM Punk is not only dealing with the fallout from post-show media scrum and rumored brawl with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports that Punk is also dealing with what is said to be a “serious” injury that he suffered in his main event title match against Jon Moxley.

According to Meltzer, Punk suffered an injury during the tope dive spot during the match. There were rumors coming out of the event that Punk may have been injured, but they were not yet confirmed. Meltzer added that no matter what happens with Punk in terms of potential discipline from the brawl, the AEW World Title situation will need to be changed due to the nature of Punk’s injury. Additionally, not only will the title situation be changed, but Meltzer reports that it will be addressed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

As noted, No. 1 title contender MJF is set to appear on tonight’s show. He returned last Sunday at All Out, appearing as the Joker entrant of the Casino Ladder Match. Stokely Hathaway and his other wrestlers cleared the ring, allowing Stokely to grab the casino chip, which he gave to MJF to win the match.

At the end of the show, MJF unmasked and revealed himself to newly crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk, motioning for the title belt. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The card will be broadcast live on TBS.