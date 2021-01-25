wrestling / News
CM Punk Denies That He Has COVID, Says He’s Quarantining For Safety Reasons
January 25, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, CM Punk responded to a fan that claimed he had contracted COVID-19, denying that he has the virus and explaining why he is quarantining. He noted that he is doing so as a safety precaution for a job.
He wrote: “I do not have Covid. I’m quarantining as a mandatory safety guideline for a job.”
Quarantining. Day 1. So let’s do some Q&A. Use hashtag #askpunk let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/OrLBI9obPi
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 22, 2021
I do not have Covid. I’m quarantining as a mandatory safety guideline for a job.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) January 24, 2021
