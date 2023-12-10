– As noted, NXT Superstar Cora Jade returned tonight, attacking Lyra Valkyria during tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline show. After her return, WWE caught up with her for an interview, and she was asked about the video of her meeting CM Punk. Punk then showed up after his own appearance at NXT Deadline and offered Jade some heartfelt words of encouragement.

Punk told Cora Jade that he was proud of her, adding that his wife April (aka former WWE Superstar AJ Lee) was also proud of her. Punk stated, “You should be very proud of yourself. Often, I feel like I need to be stepping on the gas, and I don’t stop and smell the roses, so you should do that. This is your house now. You should be very proud of yourself and April’s proud of you too.”

The two then shared an emotional embrace as Punk is Cora Jade’s childhood idol. Punk then apologized for interrupting before leaving. Cora Jade then stated, “If I got CM Punk’s approval, that’s all I need. See ya!” You can view that clip below.

Some might recall that the vintage clip showing CM Punk meeting a younger Cora Jade some years ago at an autograph signing, which surfaced ahead of her WWE pay-per-view debut at NXT WarGames. Punk is Jade’s longtime role model, and his “Straight Edge” motto helped her get through high school.

CM Punk's Straight Edge ethos helped Cora Jade through High School. pic.twitter.com/5CMaEdOthG — Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) December 6, 2021

CM Punk and Cora Jade got another pic! #NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/6dyNgirkp6 — King Ryeburn (@KingRyeburn) December 10, 2023