CM Punk Takes Shots At Hangman Page In Post-Collision Promo
After tonight’s AEW Collision broadcast ended, CM Punk entered the ring to cut a promo for the crowd. Punk aimed some of his comments at Hangman Page, contrasting his own influence in AEW as superior to Page’s (via Fightful). You can watch an audience recording and read a highlight from Punk’s promo below.
On his standing in AEW compared to Page’s: “Carolina is Hangman country [referencing a sign in the crowd]. Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out why the call him Hangman. It’s because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them. He’s a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise, pops ratings, sells toys. You got everybody in AEW saying, ‘I’m the heart, I’m the soul, I’m the spirit.’ Well, that’s objective [subjective], what’s a fact is the people who say that certainly aren’t the chin of AEW because the lights go out faster than…what? GTS, Go To Sleep, I don’t know what I’m trying to do. I got rocked too. I told the House of Black, ‘no chops,’ and they chopped me, so I’m very mad.”
