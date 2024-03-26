CMLL’s Bárbaro Cavernario Announced for MLW Azteca Lucha

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that Bárbaro Cavernario will be in action at Azteca Lucha on May 1 in Chicago, Illinois. Th3e event will be held at Cicero Stadium in Chicago and will be broadcast live on TrillerTV+. Here’s the full announcement:

CMLL’s Bárbaro Cavernario is coming to Chicago May 11 at Azteca Lucha

Chicago, IL – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced CMLL World Light Heavyweight and Rey Del Inframundo Champion luchador Bárbaro Cavernario will compete at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

With the primal ferocity of a caveman and the ruthless determination of a true rudo, Bárbaro Cavernario has etched his name into the annals of lucha libre as a true madman.

Making his debut in 2008, Cavernario wasted no time in asserting his dominance within the squared circle, achieving early success in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

A true barbarian of the ring, Cavernario is one of Mexico’s most feared and outrageous competitors. With titles collected in CMLL and a triumphant victory in the prestigious Gran Alternativa tournament in 2014, he has proven time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with.

Known to come to the ring wielding his trusty club, Cavernario is unpredictable as he unleashes his savage onslaught upon all who dare to stand in his path. Making his debut in Major League Wrestling in 2023, he craves notoriety on the international stage.

A rudo, Cavernario doesn’t bend rules, he often breaks them, relishing every opportunity to incite chaos and mayhem within the ring.

Bárbaro Cavernario stands tall in MLW as a primal force, ready to conquer all who dare fight him.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.