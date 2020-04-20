Cody Likes Tweet About Sami Zayn Going ‘Back to Canada’, David Starr Says Cody ‘Isn’t MAGA’

A user on Twitter noticed that Cody recently liked a tweet that took a shot at Sami Zayn, who has been very outspoken politically. Zayn was commenting on President Donald Trump’s recent tweets to ‘liberate’ certain states, in which people are protesting the shut-down orders from governors, usually Democratic.

Zayn wrote: “There is a type of stupidity & privilege that is so distinctly American, encapsulated perfectly by the idea that we are being oppressed & losing some sort of ideological war on freedom if we can’t spend our evenings in a packed TGIFridays at the height of a lethal viral outbreak.”

Another user wrote that Sami should “go back to Canada” if he “hates normal American folk supporting their President.”

After it was discovered Cody liked the tweet, he got called out on it. He replied: “Whoops. Didn’t even see that. Good catch. I don’t think the person writing it was being serious too. I like a lot of their fun wrestling posts, not a very political account.”

David Starr, who like Zayn is very outspoken, posted a message online soon after. While not mentioning Cody by name, he said the AEW EVP is ‘not MAGA.’

He wrote: “We don’t agree politically, but I can also 100% assure you that he’s not MAGA.”

