Cody Rhodes & CM Punk Get Personal In Back-And Forth Promo On WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes & CM Punk took their face-to-face to a personal level on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the two Raw stars share the ring for a dueling promo ahead of the Royal Rumble, where both of them seek to win the men’s Rumble and main event WrestleMania.

The promo saw Punk begin by talking about how Dusty Rhodes called him when Cody first headed to OVW and asked him to look out for his son. Punk said Cody was able to keep out of trouble and made his way to main event superstar status, and that he was proud of him. However, he said that he felt like he would be breaking that promise to Dusty on Saturday as he will be looking to eliminate Punk should they cross paths.

Rhodes then talked about the number of people who talk to him and tell stories about his father, and that he has a large shadow over him but he’s done what he can to be the light in the shadow and subvert expectations on his own name, becoming his own man. He talked about how he and Punk became friends on OVW and it’s bittersweet because in the Royal Rumble there’s no friends.

Punk then asked about after the Royal Rumble and if they can separate personal from business. He talked about how he wasn’t born in this business but Cody was, and that coming from a blue collar father he’s more more of American Dream than Cody. Cody came right back and talked about Punk’s famous “Pipebomb” and how he set the stage for a revolution but then walked out, and he was the one who did all the thinks Punk talked about, making him more CM Punk than Punk.

Punk then said he would give Cody the “full Road to WrestleMania CM Punk experience” and said that after carrying the company on his back, Cody’s right around the corner and is about to cross the finish line before a much bigger star who hasn’t been around in a long time comes and takes it all away from him — namely, Punk.

Cody then countered and said that his Road to WrestleMania goes through Punk, and the two stared off to competing chants. You can see the full promo below: