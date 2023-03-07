– During a recent interview with Kevin Kellam with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes discussed basing his storyline for WrestleMania 39 around his family legacy and using his father Dusty Rhodes’ name in promos with Roman Reigns. He stated the following:

“Can’t avoid it, and then those nights when I make it clear I’m not gonna talk about Dusty at all is the night that the other guy talks about Dusty. It’s one of those where just recently with Roman I wasn’t really interested in the idea of, ‘We’re gonna converse on my father,’ but he has a very unique relationship, and had a very unique relationship, with my father, so he’s the one who took it up there.”

Cody Rhodes challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The event will be held on April 1-2 at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.