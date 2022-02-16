Cody Rhodes Reportedly Has No Stake In AEW After Exit

As we reported yesterday, Cody Rhodes has left AEW and is believed to be headed to WWE. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked whether or not Cody had any ownership stake in AEW while he was an executive, and if he still would now that he left.

Meltzer noted that Cody doesn’t have any stake in the company now. At the time it was thought that The Elite would have ownership in the company but they ended up not doing that. Tony Khan owns AEW and while the Elite have executive positions (or in Cody’s case, had), they don’t actually own any percentage of the company, according to Meltzer.

It was added that Cody was originally intended to be one of the four big singles stars of AEW with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. Meltzer said that as time went on, Cody’s role became to add to that and make new stars like Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. Then Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk arrived and have been featured more prominently.