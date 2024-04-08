Cody Rhodes On Sharing His WrestleMania Celebration With Friends & Family, If It Was a Callback To Dusty Rhodes

Cody Rhodes spoke following WrestleMania 40 night two about his Undisputed WWE Universal Title win and the post-match celebration. Rhodes shared the ring with his family and several stars like John Cena, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and others, and he spoke in the post-show press event about the celebration. You can see the highlights below:

On if the post-match celebration was a callback to Dusty’s first title win: “If it was — maybe it wasn’t purposeful in planning, maybe it was just — I don;’t know, kismet? Destiny? That’s one of those moments, a lot of people asked me, ‘What’s it gonna feel like if you can beat the Tribal Chief, if you can beat Roman Reigns?’ And I was really honest when I said, ‘I don’t know.’ I don’t know, I’ve never been in the end zone before, you know? I’ve been 1B, I’ve main evented shows. I’ve been able to be in the main event. But there’s a difference between being in the main event and being THE main event.

“Roman Reigns, obviously he and I are not good friends. But that’s the greatest championship reign in sports and in entertainment. And as much as I don’t agree with his style and the way he went about being a champion perhaps, I still hope I can be half the champion he was for WWE, as a leader, as the quarterback.”

On all the people who were out there with him: “In the moment, I was so happy just to see my friends. You don’t have a lot of friends in wrestling, and then you do and they turn on you. And you know, Kevin Owens is a huge part of my journey. I wouldn’t have been able to meet the guys I met that I needed to meet and do the things that we would do without him. Sami was a huge part of my journey last year with our budding rivalry heading towards WrestleMania and him having that opportunity at Elminination Chamber. To see him. I didn’t think I would see Randy because he’d probably get on his bus because — you know, he’s Randy. So to have the guy who took me under his wing and I got to watch be a champion, that was amazing.

“I drove Cena around for almost two years. Learned everything I possibly could from him, but didn’t know I was learning because we had such a good time. And there’s nobody to carry WWE until Roman like John Cena. And for him to be out there, my family, LA Knight. Just a lot of victims of the Bloodline in a sense. I think more than anything, circling back to what you asked, I think that was just the joy.”

