Cody Says That Anthony Ogogo Will Be AEW’s First Developmental Project

We reported earlier today, Cody revealed at an independent event that AEW had signed former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo to a contract. In a post on Twitter to confirm the news, Cody revealed that Ogogo will be the first developmental project for the company.

He wrote: “I’m thrilled about this signing. Anthony will be our first developmental project as a company. For those who followed his boxing career and saw his Olympic acumen, you’ll be happy to see he’s now applying that passion and work-ethic to pro-wrestling training. Welcome Anthony!”