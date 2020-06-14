Colby Covington Calls Out Drew McIntyre Again, Says He Will Find Him

In an interview with Submission Radio (via Wrestling Inc), UFC fighter Colby Covington again called out WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who he has been trading words with in the last month.

He said: “The other big fight that I’m looking forward to, Drew McIntyre. He’s been talking all this s–t over in WWE. It’s hard to fight people right now, and I will fight anybody. I don’t care, I will find you. I don’t care who you are, I will find you. You know I found Dana White in the blackjack table at The Palms. I find someone when I want to find them. But right now in the world, with businesses shut down and curfews going on, I can’t find Drew McIntyre to save my life. So, as soon as the world goes back to normal, I will find Drew McIntyre. I promise you that, guys. And before that, I know my boy Bobby Lashely’s gonna knock him out this weekend at Backlash, and I’m going to go over there and piss on Drew McIntyre’s ashes. And then after Drew McIntyre goes to hospital, I’m gonna go to the hospital, cause Bobby’s gonna tell me which hospital he’s gonna be at, and I’m gonna beat his ass again for all the talk he’s been talking. He’s saying he’s 6’6 and 100 pounds bigger than me. b—h, when you’re on the ground, you’re not gonna be 6’6, you’re not gonna be 300 pounds when you’re on your back getting slapped up like the little hillbilly that you are. So, I’m gonna send his ass back to Scotland, and he’ll never be the same as well. Once this stuff ends, I will find Drew McIntyre. Mark my words.”