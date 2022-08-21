Cole Radrick On Being A Main Eventer On GCW Shows, Working With Brett Ison

Cole Radrick has been in a few GCW main events as of late, and he recently talked about being in such a position. Radrick spoke with Fightful’s Stephen Jensen for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On being put in GCW main events: “It’s pretty f**king cool. It’s also one of those things where it’s like, sweet, they trust me in this spot to rise up to the occasion and send the fans home happy with a show they are proud of. The last impression can kill the show or make the show and I don’t want to be that guy that goes out there and sucks.”

On Brett Ison: “Brett Ison is f**king awesome. He’s one of the guys who is prominent in the southeast because he’s a f**king guy. He’s the guy down there. He’s the guy at SUP [Southern Underground Pro], the guy at Action. You know when you’re wrestling Brett Ison you’re in a fistfight. It’s what you’re signing up for.”