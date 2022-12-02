Colt Cabana Says Sting Didn’t Remember Him When He Signed With AEW

Colt Cabana once had a two-hour conversation with Sting, but that didn’t help Sting remember Cabana when the former signed with AEW. Cabana was a guest on the Pro Wrestling Tees podcast PWTCast and recalled how Sting didn’t recognize him when the WWE Hall of Famer signed with the company. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On Brian Myers not remembering a guy who came up to him at an event: “I did The Big Event with Brian Myers. A guy came up to him and goes, ‘Do you know who I am?’ Brian just goes, ‘Nope.’ I looked at him and laughed so hard. ‘Oh my God, did you just say nope?’ ‘Yup. I’m over it. I can’t play these games with people.’ I would have been like, ‘Oh yeah.’ ‘Nope, I don’t do it. I don’t remember you, I don’t remember you.'”

On String not remembering him: “Usually I’m like, ‘Ah…’ and the worst is like, ‘Where do you know me from?’ ‘Ah fuck, man, stop being an asshole. What do you want from me?’ It makes sense because you probably think the same thing of, those moments are so special, I remember people that I’ve met and I’ve probably done that too. Fuck, I did it to Sting. Me and Sting had an hour and a half conversation at an airport on a layover together, I thought we became best friends. Then he signed with AEW, I was like, ‘Hey, remember me?’ ‘Uhh.’ ‘I was in the airport, we talked for like two hours.’ ‘Was it about God?’ I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry,’ then I just walked away. ‘No, hi, I’m Colt.’ To me, it’s like, ‘how could you not remember that?’ Then, of course, I put myself in his shoes and I get it. It was only a couple of months.”