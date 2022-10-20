Comedian Claims Peacock Is Sitting On an Animated Steve Austin Series

In an interview with Barstool Sports, comedian Dan Soder revealed that Peacock is sitting on an animated series starring Stone Cold Steve Austin.

He said: “Some bullshit right now, and hopefully me saying it publicly will kind of push it through. Or I’ll just completely fuck the deal, but at this point I don’t give a fuck. During the pandemic, Dan Saint Germain and I wrote a show with Stone Cold Steve Austin that was a cartoon and we sold it to Peacock. But now WWE and Peacock are bullshitting, it’s been 17 months on the sidelines. And I keep calling these motherfuckers, being like, ‘This is gonna be fucking funny.’ And Stone Cold is like, way on board. We’ve developed the show with him, not with the WWE, with Stone Cold. I used to get Stone Cold calling me. Stone Cold’s in my phone and he would call me. […] It’s dark and weird. That’s why Stone Cold liked it.”

I want everyone to tweet at @WWE and @peacock today and tell them to cut the shit, figure out the logistical nonsense, and release the cartoon @DanSoder made with @steveaustinBSR. The people want the Stone Cold/Soder Art! They are standing in the way of entertainment greatness — KFC (@KFCBarstool) October 20, 2022