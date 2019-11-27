Corey Graves Apologizes For Comments About Mauro Ranallo

During the most recent episode of his After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves apologized for comments he made about Mauro Ranallo during Survivor Series weekend. Graves criticized Ranallo’s work during NXT Takeover: WarGames, which led to the NXT announcer deleting his Twitter account and missing Survivor Series.

During the podcast, Graves said: “What’s up, everybody? Welcome to After The Bell, I am Corey Graves. A ton to get to this week as we do every week but before we go any further, on a personal note, I needed to address something. This past Saturday, during the ‘Takeover: WarGames’ event, I sent out a tweet. It was an unpopular opinion, as I often do with the intention of just stirring up a little controversy, maybe have something fun to talk about on TV or here on the show. It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things, and it was never meant to offend or disrespect or disparage anybody. That was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologize deeply. That was not my intention. I would never intentionally cause anybody undue stress, especially a co-worker. So, I apologize.”

