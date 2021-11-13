wrestling / News
Corey Graves Says He ‘Kinda’ Wants to Wrestle Again
November 12, 2021 | Posted by
Corey Graves seems to be feeling the itch to get in the ring again, noting that he wants to wrestle again. The WWE announcer posted to Twitter on Friday to make note of his desire, the latest in a few tweets he’s made this year suggesting that he doesn’t feel he’s doing what he’s meant to do.
Graves retired from the ring due to concussion-related injuries in December of 2014 and has been part of the WWE commentary teams since.
I was put on this earth to do something. What I’m doing is not it.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) July 3, 2021
I kinda wanna wrestle again.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 12, 2021
