Court Bauer Says Guinness Book Of World Records Is Interested In Microman

Microman has become a top star in MLW, and Court Bauer says that the Guinness Book Of World Records has showed interest in him. Bauer appeared on the Business of the Business podcast and said the world record organization has contacted MLW about Microman, doing measurements and interviewing him.

“He’s like an inverted Andre The Giant,” Bauer said (per Fightful). “He’s very small, but so unique. We had the Guinness Book of World Records reach out and were like, ‘we would like to interview him.’ The Guinness Book of World Records has a very thorough process to see who actually hits the benchmark for a record, so we’re going through that now. They’re interviewing him and grilling him, and doing measurements. I guess we’ll see what happens with that. He’s up for, I guess, a World Record.”

No word on what world record Microman may be up for.

Listen to “Episode 131 – Court Bauer” on Spreaker.