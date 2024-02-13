CozyMax Set for Tag Team Action at MLW TV Tapings This Month

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced this week that the team of CozyMax (Satoshi Kojima and Okumura) will be in action at the MLW on beINSPORTS TV tapings on Thursday, February 29. The tapings will be held along with MLW Intimidation Games on Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Here’s the full announcement:

Satoshi Kojima readies for double duty with title defense against Minoru Suzuki and tag team battle! Can he triumph twice?

MLW today announced CozyMAX (MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) will be in tag team action at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Intimidation Games Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Grab tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and at Eventbrite.

CozyMAX, the dynamic tag team duo comprising MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima and Okumura, is poised to set the stage on fire once again as they step into the MLW ring in New York City on February 29.

Building upon their existing legacy, CozyMAX aims to solidify their presence in the fiercely competitive MLW tag team division, which boasts the Second Gear Crew, The Calling, the World Titan Federation, and the Bomaye Fight Club.

In the wake of Satoshi Kojima’s historic achievement of becoming the first-ever two-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion, CozyMAX is fueled by a shared ambition for championship glory in 2024.

With Kojima setting his sights on becoming a double champion within MLW, the stakes have never been higher for this powerhouse team.

Celebrating his 30th anniversary in the wrestling industry and his 20th anniversary with CMLL, Okumura brings a wealth of experience and success from his illustrious career in promotions like New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, and All Japan Pro Wrestling. Now, Okumura looks to add another chapter to his storied career by conquering the MLW tag team division alongside Kojima.

The bout will be part of the beIN SPORTS TV taping.

Who will step up and sign the open contract to face off against CozyMAX? It’s a surprise that will be revealed for those in attendance on February 29!

Lock in your tickets now at http://www.MLWNYC.com and see it go down Thursday, February 29 in New York City.