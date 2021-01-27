Cruiserweight Title Match Removed From This Week’s NXT Preview

It appears as if the planned NXT Cruiserweight Championship match for this week’s NXT may be off. The match, which was announced last week after Wednesday’s show, is no longer listed on previews for this week.

Still set for this week are the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches and non-title match as follows:

* Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Leon Ruff and Kushida

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. MSK

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea