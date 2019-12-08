Csonka’s Impact Motown Showdown 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the Motown Showdown 2019 event, which airs on Twitch tonight. The show will feature Impact Champion Sami Callihan vs. Rhino, Cage vs. Moose, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Cage vs. Michael Elgin : At first it was just “Michael Elgin in Action,” and then Impact said fuck it, we’ll give you a rematch of our best match in 2019 with Elgin vs. Cage. To say this is a huge positive for this show is an understatement. I don’t expect we’ll quite get the same MOYC caliber match on a Twitch show, but I’d love to be wrong because these boys can bring it and his could and should steal the show. This can potentially be great based off of their history, I am very much looking forward to it, and I see this as another big Elgin win as they continue to heat him back up. WINNER: Michael Elgin

Desi Hit Squad vs. The Rascalz :While Dez & Wentz are the mai/better tag team out of The Rascalz, Trey & Wentz have obviously worked together in the past and I am sure will be a fun duo here. Rohit Raju, while I know it sounds like a backhanded compliment, and it isn’t, is easily the best member of Desi Hit Squad and has done some nice work when he’s been given the chance. But then there’s Shera. He’s big, has a great look, but has never gotten any better and has been quite honestly as bad as ever since returning. He’s the one weak link in the match. Trey & Wentz ill bust their asses here, Raju will work hard as well, but I’m not sure that those three can cover up the amount of shit Shera brings to a professional wrestling ring. Trey & Wentz should win. WINNER: The Rascalz

Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. oVe : This match should be good. Despite their lack of recent push as a team following Jake’s singles run, the Crists (oVe) have delivered in the past and been good in Impact. Mack & Swann have both been really good as singles and have really developed into a very good and fun tag team that the fans seem to love. It really feels like Impact is keeping the Rascalz as well as Rich Swann & Willie Mack hot as potential tag title challengers for Hard to Kill, and with that being the case, I see Rich Swann & Willie Mack winning here. WINNER: Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Mad Man Fulton vs. Eddie Edwards : Mad Man Fulton has been a pleasant surprise in Impact so far, he’s been smartly booked and protected, and delivered when he needed to. But he’s largely been hidden in tag matches, and will get a chance to deliver here in a singles match. And I think we can all agree that if Fulton is going to have an opportunity to shine, there isn’t anyone better to put him with than Eddie Edwards. Edwards is still a great worker and while he’s been wacky Eddie for some time, does still bring the goods in the ring. I am really hoping that the match isn’t overbooked, because I just want a wrestling match here, because I really want to see what Fulton can do as a singles wrestler. He has great size, has shown tons of potential in the tags, but he’s still an unknown commodity, Working Edwards will be great for him due to Edwards’ experience, and I have faith that Edwards can bring out the best in him. I think that Edwards picks up the win, but I honestly don’t care about the result, because to me Fulton’s performance here is what will be the most important thing. WINNER: Eddie Edwards

Champion Ace Austin vs. Dez : I like the idea of this match, both guys are good and should deliver in the ring, On top of that, Austin is facing Trey of the Rascalz at Hard to Kill, so he’ll look to get a mental advantage over Trey by taking out one of his buddies. I love Dez, think he’s great, and while his team with Wentz can be awesome at times, I miss him in singles matches so I am looking forward to this one. Austin isn’t losing the championship ahead of the PPV, unless they have a he curveball planned, so I see Austin sneaking away with the win following the loaded forearm shot… although I‘d really love to see him pick up a clean win. WINNER: Ace Austin

Taya & Rosemary vs. Madison Rayne & Havok : While Jordynne Grace is the one being heated up to challenge Taya at Hard to Kill, they have also had Taya squeaking out dirty wins over Havok, and with keeping Rosemary & Taya linked in a wacky “frenemy” deal. So while Grace is the next one up, I like that they have created other viable challengers with the booking. It really feels like Taya & Rosemary win here, as Madison is here to be her annoying “locker room leader” self and eat a pin. WINNER: Taya & Rosemary

World Champion Sami Callihan vs. Rhino : These two faced off at Impact Over Drive 2019, which was not a good show and the match didn’t deliver despite the fact that they gimmicked it up. Sami has been really good and consistent during his Impact run, while I feel that Rhino has largely felt a step behind the younger roster members, especially in his matches with Elgin. If I am guessing right, Sami plays to his position of power and makes this some kind of hardcore/oVe rules match again, which would be smart and in theory play to the strengths Rhino has left, which isn’t much and it didn’t work the last time. Sami wins, hopefully it’s really short and we can all move on. WINNER: Sami Callihan

