Csonka’s NWA Super Powerrr Review 5.12.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kamille defeated Maddie Max @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– The Rock & Roll Express defeated Shooter Stevens & The Question Mark @ 5:20 via pin [**]

– No DQ Match: Tim Storm defeated Jax Dane @ 8:35 via pin [**¾]

– Tasha Steelz defeated Marti Belle & Ashley Vox @ 5:00 via pin [**½]

– Nick Aldis & Tom Lattimer defeated Marty Scurll & Brody King @ 9:50 via pin [***¼]

– NWA Powerrr returns with the season 3 finale, with the “lost” episode called Super Power. This episode originally was intended to run in the build up for the Crockett Cup but with the world circumstances that event had to be postponed. NWA President William Patrick Corgan will update all the fans on what the future of The National Wresting Alliance is at the end of NWA Powerrr.

– Billy Corgan welcomes us o h show and thanks us for joining the show. At the end of the show, he’ll have an announcement on the future of the NWA.

– Galli & Bennett welcome us to the show.

– Dave Marquez interviews Marty Scurll & Brody King. Marty says he’s here in the NWA, and is not alone. When you mess with him, you mess with all of Villain Enterprises. He reminds us he won the Crockett Cup, was an NWA tag team Champion and calls Marty a genius and that Marty will win the NWA Championship.

– We see Kamille attacking Kay and staring down with Thunder Rosa back on episode 19. That is followed by footage of all of the Kamille drama and her not speaking.

Kamille vs. Maddie Max : Kamille attacks at the bell, works her over in the corner and starts tossing her around. The corner splash and slam follows, Max fires back but is quickly cut off. Kamille hits the leg lariat, follows with stomps and takes her up top. Max fires back, the high cross is caught and Kamille hits the Finlay roll; the spear finishes it. Kamille defeated Maddie Max @ 2:30 via pin [NR] This was exactly what it needed to be, a sub three-minute squash to show off Kamille’s game a bit. Her stuff looked good and clean, but she also has a great presence and look. I’m interested to see what she’ll do in an extended outing with someone of skill, like a Kay or Rosa.

– Post match, Galli tries to interview Kamille, she backs him off and leaves.

– This leads to a Kamille video, where she talks about being called a bitch & cocky, and they are all true. Life made her this way, she didn’t try to be great, she just was. People turn against you when your gifted, she was shunned for being too good in softball, putting their kids in danger so she started playing with the men. He stats were so good, parents kept track to make sure her numbers weren’t padded. She’s hated by peers, adults and has no respect for anyone since she’s an elite athlete. Wrestling came easy, was hired as Aldis’ insurance policy because she could take care of business. No frail liability, someone who could take a hit and give one back. Every one questions why she doesn’t speak but she lets her actions speak for her instead. Nothing she does is random, she sent a message to Kay, Rosa, & Melina. She will end all the whispers, don’t worry about the future, worry about what she’s doing now. “I am here to end all of you.”

– Sean Mooney interviews the Rock & Rolls. Ricky puts over the NWA, the legacy of the Crockett Cup and their desire to win that again.

The Rock & Roll Express vs. Shooter Stevens & The Question Mark : Question Mark and Ricky lockup to begin, with Question Mark taking early control with KARATAY strikes. Stevens tags in, misses an elbow drop and tags out to Question Mark. Lockup and they work to the ropes, KARATAY chops by Question Mark and Stevens tags back in. Ricky follows with arm drags, strikes and he’s down as Ricky covers for 2. Stevens finally cuts off Ricky as Trevor Murdoch arrives at ringside. This distracts Stevens, he promos on Trevor and Stevens says he has an insurance policy, Question Mark Jr! It’s a 450 Mongrovian lad, and Stevens continues to control on Ricky. Question Mark Jr helps out, gets blown up and collapses as icky cradles Stevens for the win. The Rock & Roll Express defeated Shooter Stevens & The Question Mark @ 5:20 via pin [**] The match was ok, but he overall package was entertaining and continued the Murdoch vs. Stevens feud.

– We see highlights of Zicky Dice winning the TV Title. Dice comments and says he told us so, it was coming and he’s the new champion.

– We get a Melna/Thunder Rosa video package.

– Melina arrives and says that she deserves a title shot because she’s a living legend. She thought she and Rosa had an understanding but she was wrong. She changed her mind and wants air fight with Rosa. Kay doesn’t deserve anything, she lost already and Kay arrives. Kay says that Rosa beat her fair and square, but Melina &Marti cost her in her rematch. The title means everything to her, but she wants Melina. Melina is ducking her, and is a coward. Rosa arrives and says she will face anyone. But says she beat Kay twice, and didn’t need any help or want it. She represents her family, her dojo and the NWA with honor and won’t lay down for anyone. She can take them both at the Crockett Cup.

– We get a Tim Storm video package, setting up our next match.

Tim Storm vs. Jax Dane : Danny Deals is at ringside. Dane attacks as Storm enters, runs wild in the ring and follows with suplexes. To the floor and Storm fires back, they brawl on the floor and Dane is hot to the steps. Storm follows with strikes, Dane rakes the eyes as they fight into the crowd. They trade strikes, Storm takes control but Dane cuts him off. He pummels Storm, they fight higher into the studio until Storm hits him with a steel gate to the knee and they trade again. Dane knocks Storm down the steps, Dane follows with kicks and strikes as they fight down back near ringside. Storm fires up and runs Dane into the Crockett Cup a few times and Dane is bleeding a little. Storm unloads with strikes, chops and Dane returns fire as they trade. Dane then dumps Storm on his head on the floor with an overhead belly to belly. Back in and Dane gets a chair, wedges it in the corner, and Storm follows with clotheslines, a big boot and Dane pops up, hits a Samoan drop and Storm pops up and runs Dane into the chair and perfect Storm finishes it. Tim Storm defeated Jax Dane @ 8:35 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good and enjoyable brawl. I like the idea of the Dane/Storm issues, but the mama Storm stuff is bad.

– Storm now gets 5-minutes with Deals, he tries to run and then gets in the ring. Deals begs off and puts on glasses. He puts on the mama Storm wig, and reveals a dress. Storm removes the wig, the glasses, and Deals hugs him. Storm then hits perfect Storm and stands tall. The crowd wants another and so Storm hits it again.

– We get a new May valentine video on her drama with Royce & Sal. She’s sad, lost followers, and she recaps the feud. Sal is just her friend, a really good guy and doesn’t deserve this from Royce. She’s pure, you don’t know her heart and she fake cries, or tries too.

Marti Belle vs. Ashley Vox vs. Tasha Steelz : Marti is the heel here and won’t shake hands. She powders and Tasha talks shit as Ashley attacks, off the ropes and Tasha hits a shoulder tackle. Ashley trips her up, hits a senton and covers for 2. Mart dumps her, attacks Tasha and works her over, covering for 2. Marti suplexes Ashley with rolling suplexes, Ashley counters and Marti takes out Tasha and covers for 2. She goes for repeated covers, follows with strikes and Ashley counters back and gets dumped. Tasha and Marti trade, Tasha gets cut off by Ashley and Ashley follows with the missile dropkick until Marti cuts her off and covers for 2. Superkick by Ashley, cravat on Tasha and Marti kicks her in the face and the stroke follows. Code breaker by Tasha and she wins. Tasha Steelz defeated Marti Belle & Ashley Vox @ 5:00 via pin [**½] This was short, but a really solid effort from the ladies.

– We get a recap of the Pope vs. Kingston feud.

– Storm, Drake, & Kingston arrive and Kingston says Homicide is still out of action and that these three men have history, they know each other and trust each other. They just want to fight, Drake & Storm are the best tag team today and they will beat up guys fro ROH if they have to and they did. Kingston wants Pope and Storm says they like to have a great time, let the people enjoy themselves and they can do that but they can also beat people’s asses. He’s been through this shit for 22-years, they are grown ass men and love wrestling. They will stomp a mud hole in someone’s ass if they have to. Drake takes over and hypes the Crockett Cup. They took out the Bouncers and bounced their asses back to ROH. Bring in anyone to the Crockett Cup and they will beat them all. They are all different men, but they will fight together. He wants anyone in the Crockett Cup. Drake steals Strom’s catchphrase and Storm steals his. This was a tremendously fun segment, with some fiery promo work.

– We get a video package to set up the main event.

Nick Aldis & Tom Lattimer vs. Marty Scurll & Brody King : No one is at ringside. Marty and Tom begin after Nick tags out. Brody tags in and they lockup and work to the ropes. They trade tackles, work into counters and Brody tackles him down. He follows with chops and lights up Tom. Nick cuts him off, Brody dumps him and Tom attacks with strikes. Marty cheap shots Tom and Marty tags in, following with strikes. Marty fakes that Nick attacked him, they all argue and Marty attacks Tom, tags in Brody as double teams follow for 2. Brody follows with chops, Marty tags in and grounds things. The apron superkick follows and Nick then dumps Marty. He gets posted and Tom works him over on the floor. Back in as Nick gets the tag, and he isolates Marty. Tom joins in and double teams follow for 2. Tom grounds things, until Marty fires up with suplex. Wholesale changes to Nick and Brody as Brody runs wild on both. Marty is back, double teams follow and the sunset/German combo follows as Brody piledrives Nick for 2. Brody gets posted by Tom, it breaks down and Marty takes control on Nick, the chicken wing is stopped by a Kamille distraction, and Marty takes the umbrella and nails Royce as Tom attacks. Suicide dive by Marty and Brody is low blowed by Tom and Nick hits the elbow drop for the win. Nick Aldis & Tom Lattimer defeated Marty Scurll & Brody King @ 9:50 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun southern style tag, with a nice pace and layout while adding to the Aldis vs. Scurll feud.

– Billy Corgan is back and says that the NWA is doing well and have a great roster and team. They will not fold, but cannot produce what they wanted to. Going forward they will debut a new show, Carnyland. You’ll find out what it is next week.

