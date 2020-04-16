Csonka’s NXT Review 4.15.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Finn Balor defeated Fabian Aichner @ 11:45 via pin [***]

– Xia Li defeated Aliyah @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament B Block: Akira Tozawa defeated Isaiah Scott @ 11:40 via pin [***]

– Tegan Nox defeated Raquel Gonzalez @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Dexter Lumis defeated Tehuti Miles @ 1:45 via submission [NR]

– NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong @ 22:10 via submission [***¼]

– We open with highlights from last week.

Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner : Barthel is ringside. They lockup, working into counters as Balor grounds things. Aichner counters out and back to the feet, Aichner starts to overpower Balor and follows with strikes until Balor counters into a dropkick. Balor follows with chops, Aichner pick up the pace but Balor hits the final cut as Barthel tries to distract him. Balor continues to control and dumps Aichner. Post break and Balor has things grounded. Barthel trips up Balor and that allows Aichner to take control. He follows with strikes, and grounds things. He works over Balor in the corner, whipping him to the buckles and talking shit until Balor fires back, unloads with chops & kicks until Aichner fires back and the clothesline gets 2. Balor counters into the standing double stomp, sling blade, takes out Barthel and Aichner cradles him for 2. Aichner follows with a buckle bomb, but misses the knee strike and hits the steps. Sling blade to Barthel and follows with John Woooooooooooooooo. Aichner attacks, back in and the double jump moonsault misses as Balor hits John Woooooooooooooooooo. The double stomp and bloody Sunday finishes it. Finn Balor defeated Fabian Aichner @ 11:45 via pin [***] This was a good opener, and helps continue to keep things rolling towards Balor vs. WALTER when and if we ever get to it.

– Charlotte cuts a pre-taped promo, saying that she beat the past, the present, and now the future. She made the other Horsewomen tap out and she left Ronda Rousey beaten at Survivor Series. She praises the NXT women’s division as being the best, discussing Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, and Io Shirai. Charlotte wants to give Mia Yim the first shot though, since Mia was her first ever opponent in NXT and now they’re in the same place; she plans on running through the division.

Xia Li vs. Aliyah : These two have history, Li “injured” Aliyah and Aliyah attacked her a few weeks back. Li attacks with kicks, ground and pound and Aliyah powders. Aliyah runs away, and then attacks after hiding behind the ref. She takes control, follows with grounded strikes and grounds Li. Li fights out and cradles her for 2. Aliyah fires back and Li avoids the charge, follows with strikes and a clothesline. The dropkick follows and Li finishes Aliyah with the Robinson special. Xia Li defeated Aliyah @ 3:00 via pin [NR] Short and sweet with the right winner. Aliyah is an NXT lifer if she stays employed.

– Matt Riddle talks to Pete Dunne on the phone, Dunne is picking his new partner and not telling him who it is.

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament B Block: Akira Tozawa vs. Isaiah Scott : they lockup, working into a basic back and forth beginning as they trade a RANA and heads scissors. They trade chops, jab by Tozawa and Scott follows with uppercuts. Tozawa battles back, dumps him and follows with kicks. He chokes him out in the ropes and they battle to the apron as Scott kinda hits a RANA to the floor. Post break and Scott has him grounded, Tozawa dumps him and follows with the apron cannonball. Back in and the missile dropkick connects for 2. Scott counters back, octopus by Tozawa and transitions to a dragon sleeper. Scott counters out, escapes and Scott counters into a brainbuster. Tozawa counters into a cradle, but Scott follows with a German and house call for 2. They work up top and Tozawa counters back and suplexes him to the buckles. The trouble in paradise and senton finishes it. Akira Tozawa defeated Isaiah Scott @ 11:40 via pin [***] This was a good match to kick off the tournament, with the former champion picking up an early win to start off hot.

– We get a El Hijo del Fantasma video package.

Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Gonzalez : Kai is at ringside. Gonzalez overpowers her to begin, mows her down and just dominates early on. The backbreaker follows and Gonzalez grounds her and talks shit. The northern lariat follows, Gonzalez follows with kicks and Nox is down. She slowly fires back, and Gonzalez cuts her off with strikes. Kai attacks, Shotzi arrives, takes her out and Nox cradles Gonzalez for the win. Tegan Nox defeated Raquel Gonzalez @ 3:00 via pin [NR] Setting up that tag team match next week baby. It was ok for the time given.

– We get a really well done video package on Keith Lee, his rough journey into wrestling, and how his family didn’t want him involved in it.

Dexter Lumis vs. Tehuti Miles : Miles got nothing here, ate a spinebuster and was put to sleep with an anaconda vice; a dominant performance from Lumis. Dexter Lumis defeated Tehuti Miles @ 1:45 via submission [NR] Squash.

– Adam Cole isn’t here for his face to face with Dream, he’s chilling at home. Dream arrives and says that Cole is the last remaining champion in Undisputed Era and that his dream is going to be over soon. Finn Balor appears behind Dream, says that he doesn’t know or like him but when talking bout the best NXT Champion ever, he needs to be careful. Ignorant comments will get him a date with the Prince. Kill him Finn!

– NEXT WEEK: Jack Gallagher vs. El Hijo del Fantasma, Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas, KUSHIDA vs. Tony Nese, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong : Riddle & Thatcher together again, it’s an EVOLVE reunion. Riddle and Fish begin, Fish talks shit and Riddle takes him down. Fish scrambles, and Riddle maintains control as they roll to the ropes. Riddle follows with an XPLODER. Post break and Thatcher takes control, grounding Roddy and attacking the arm. He transitions to a bow and arrow, but Roddy makes the ropes. he cuts of Thatcher and tags in Fish, double teams follow and the senton atomico follows that for 2. Thatcher counters, delivers knee strikes but Fish cuts him off and tags in Roddy. Thatcher follows with uppercuts, tags in Riddle and double teams and suplexes follow. The champions control and pick up near falls. Fish takes out Thatcher and Roddy cuts off Riddle. The challengers work over Riddle on the floor, whip him to the steps and back in, keep him grounded. Dexter Lumis is watching the match for some reason as Roddy hits the Angle slam for 2. Post break and Fish is in control, delivers strikes and Riddle fires back. Fish grounds him and follows with a suplex for 2. Ground and pound follows, he choke shim out and keeps him grounded. He follow with suplexes until Riddle counters into a fisherman’s buster and tags in Thatcher. Thatcher runs wild with suplexes, strikes and uppercuts. The enziguri follows and the arm bar follows until Roddy makes the ropes. Thatcher follows with chops and slaps, takes out Fish as Fish manages to tag in and takes control. Roddy counters with a gut buster to Thatcher followed by a flying knee from Fish for a near fall. Riddle with a spear to Fish, Roddy with a knee to Riddle. Roddy with a knee to Thatcher but Thatcher with a Fujiwara arm bar and Roddy taps out. Champions Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong @ 22:10 via submission [***¼] I thought that this was a good match, the best thing on the show and an overall strong way to debut Thatcher.

– Post match, Ciampa is in the back and says he is done with this. He is done with Johnny and Candice and all of this. We agreed that when it is over it is over. Whoever wins. wins. You and Candice showed the world so congratulations Johnny Gargano. You were the better man. Killer Kross attacks from behind, “tick tock.”

BESTOF THE SUPERCRUISERS BLOCK A

Jake Atlas: (-)

KUSHIDA: (-)

Tony Nese: (-)

Drake Maverick: (-)

BEST OF THE SUPERCRUISERS BLOCK B

Akira Tozawa: (1-0)

Jack Gallagher: (-)

Isiah ‘Swerve’ Scott: (0-1)

El Hijo del Fantasma: (-)

