Csonka’s ROH Honor United Bolton Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Honor United Bolton event. The show will feature ROH Champion Rush vs. Jeff Cobb, Flamita vs. Speedball Mike Bailey, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Joe Hendry vs. Silas Young : Joe Hendry is one of the newest ROH signees, has charisma and can go but hasn’t gotten over at all in the US and has been met with completely cold crowd reactions. The good news is that with this being in the UK, Hendry should come off as a star and look like the star that ROH hopes he can be. Silas Young in the reliable veteran, who can working any part of the card from opener to the occasional main event while putting in solid to good performances. There is no reason (other than poor booking) that these two shouldn’t have a good match here. Young is a solid hand, while they seem to have high hopes for Hendry, which makes me feel he should pick up the win here. WINNER: Joe Hendry

Flamita vs. Speedball Mike Bailey : Flamita is working the tour, replacing the injured Bandido, and while no one can really replace Bandido, Flamita is an extremely strong replacement and someone I am surprised hasn’t been locked down by MLW, AEW, Impact, or even ROH; I’m exited to see him on this tour. He faces off with Speedball Mike Bailey, an extremely talented performer who has only gotten better over the years, but has fallen off of the radar to many following his ban hammer at the US boarder, which has led to him working internationally. Knowing the skill level of both performers and their history of delivering electric matches, I am really excited for this one and think it will be the show stealer on the final night. Neither guy is under contract so you can really flip a coin here for the winner, but since Flamita was brought into replace Bandido and working the whole tour. I think he takes this. WINNER: Flamita

Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon : This one should be good, Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher are great, while Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon are a good and fun duo. While I don’t really anticipate this being a great tag match or anything like that, I do think that it’s appositive addition to the card and at the very least will be good. Had Marty & Flip been facing a regular ROH team here, I’d likely have them losing since Marty is on the way out and Flip likely isn’t far behind. With them facing non-contracted talents, they likely go over here, but I’d love to be wrong and be surprised. WINNER: Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon

The Briscoes vs. Kenny King & Hikuleo : This one is pretty easy if they keep things simple, but with ROH booking this year, that isn’t a given. The Briscoes are great and the current champions, Kenny King & Hikuleo are a thrown together team and Hikuleo won’t be sticking around, plus he’s on excursion and his job is to lose. This will likely be at the very least solid because the Briscoes rule and make everyone look good; the win here. WINNER: The Briscoes

Dalton Castle vs. Rampage Brown : I have talked several times about the unfortunate deterioration of Castle due to his injury issues. Castle had so much potential, a unique personality with great charisma and he could back it up in the ring. The sad thing is that those really serious injuries, which I still believe he came back too early from, have halted what could and should have been a much bigger and successful career. Castle is really getting by on his charisma and uniqueness, and still shows flashes of the old Castle in his matches. Rampage Brown is a 36-year old, 18-year veteran who is a regular on the UK scene working for various promotions and recently won the RevPro tag titles with the Great O-Kharn. Brown is a good heavyweight, works hard and has the ability to make his opponents look really good so I think he’s a good match up for Castle here. Castle is the ROH regular and still a rather featured performer while Rampage Brown is the guest star that has no return date, so Castle should win here. WINNER: Dalton Castle

Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Villain Enterprises : As I have mentioned in other previews for this tour, I really feel like they are setting up Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham for a shot a t the Briscoes at Final Battle. The Briscoes have really ran through everyone of note, and they need great opponents for the big PPV; Lethal & Gresham would be those opponents. Having them go undefeated don this tour, and closing it out with a win over former ROH Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King. Lethal & Gresham are a great team, the Villain Enterprises team has worked together a ton in 2019 and always deliver. I have Lethal & Gresham winning here, pinning King to protect PCO as the #1 contender. WINNER: Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

ROH Champion Rush vs. Jeff Cobb : Several weeks back, Jeff Cobb won deny or defy while Taven was champion to earn him a future title shot, which he gets here. Rush then defeated Taven at Death Before Dishonor in a great match to win the championship, which led to the two coming full circle from their issues in CMLL, but robbed Cobb at a chance for revenge since he lost to Taven at Best on the World. The most interesting thing about this match isn’t the match itself, it’s the result because according to most reports, both guys have contracts that run to the end of 2019 (although some say Rush is locked in until the end of 2020). There are reports that both have interest from several promotions, but also that ROH is making bigger money offers like they did with Taven (imagine locking in Matt Fucking Taven before Bandido, Cobb, and others) so they could end up staying. The winner here will be moving on to Final Battle to defend against the unlikeliest of opponents, PCO. PCO getting a title shot in Canada earlier this year made sense, but no one saw the 51-year old main eventing ROH’s biggest show of the year. But back to this match. Rush as ROH champion was the right call, and Cobb is a great challenger. The real issue here is that Cobb already worked his way to a title shot, lost that after going undefeated, which really cooled him off. So now, Cobb has worked his way back to a title shot. He’s a more than worthy challenger, a great performer and a guy ROH should have been looking to build around. rush is the hot hand, he really shouldn’t lose here, so what do you do with Cobb? I see Cob losing here, toiling around the middle of the card for the rest of the year and likely leaving when his deal’s up, which would be another loss for ROH. WINNER: Rush

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.