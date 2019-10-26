Csonka’s ROH Honor United Newport Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Honor United Newport event. The show will feature ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher, Rush & Jeff Cobb vs. PCO & Brody King, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Champions The Briscoes vs. Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher : I hate that we lost Aussie Open, but this has banger potential as Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher are really great. The Briscoes are the greatest tag team in ROH history, one of the best tag teams going today, and always deliver in big matches. Of course, the likelihood of Lucky Kid & Kyle Fletcher winning here is less than 1%, because they aren’t signed. So with that being said, the most important thing here, even more so than having a great wrestling match, is to work a match that makes the crowd buy into the challengers actually winning. Great work is always welcomed, but they have to really nail the drama here, it’s essential to the match really succeeding. I have faith that they will deliver and likely steal the show, but the Briscoes win and retain here. WINNER: The Briscoes

Champion Kelly Klein vs. Lana Austin : Klein just won the Women of Honor championship back… for reasons, while Austin is working the show since it’s in the UK. She’s fine, Klein can be fine, but the division has been just booked so atrociously and constantly disappointed that I find it difficult to be excited in any way for this; Klein wins because while ROH booking is bad and the Women of Honor division is worse, there’s absolutely no way Lana Austin wins the title here. WINNER: Kelly Klein

Matt Taven vs. Joe Hendry : Matt Taven is the former world champion and looking for a rebound following his loss to Rush. Joe Hendry is one of the newest ROH signees, has charisma and can go but hasn’t gotten over at all in the US and has been met with completely cold crowd reactions. The good news is that with this being in the UK, Hendry should come off as a star and look like the star that ROH hopes he can be. Taven’s not your world champion, but he’s a good wrestler. Hendry can be good as well, should be over here, so this should be a good match. Taven’s in need of a rebound win and this is a good place to start, so he should pick up the win here. WINNER: Matt Taven

Flip Gordon & Marty Scurll vs. Tracy Williams & Flamita : The Lifeblood vs. Villain Enterprises feud continues here, unfortunately, because while the matches are always good to great, they’ve been done to death. At least it’s somewhat different with Flamita involved. Marty and Flip are a fun duo, and may not b long for ROH so you can make he argument for them to lose here. But I feel ROH will try to keep Villain Enterprises strong since they still hold the trios titles, and Flamita is just here as Bandido’s non-union equivalent. I think Marty & Flip take the win here, likely protecting Williams as he’s feuding with Flip, and Flamita takes the fall. WINNER: Flip Gordon & Marty Scurll

Dalton Castle vs. Hikuleo : Castle is a former ROH champion who hasn’t been the same following his serious injury issues and he’s been booked in a risky match with Hikuleo, who is young in his career, on excursion and still learning and not the cleanest of workers. With Castle still not back o himself and Hikuleo still being really rough in the ring, this could be a mess if it goes too long. Hopefully they keep it short, and Castle should pick up the win here. WINNER: Dalton Castle

Kenny King vs. Mark Haskins : Kenny King can be good and is guy ROH keeps desperately trying to make a star but it’s just not working. Mark Haskins, despite poor booking, has had a really good in ring year for ROH. He impressed and was over big on last year’s ROH UK tour, which led to his signing. Since it’s in the UK and Haskins is way better than King, he should win here, and also since it’s in the UK, I expect Bully Ray to kick the shit out of him to stand tall because that’s what he does. WINNER: Mark Haskins

Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young & Rampage Brown : I am of the opinion that Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham are on the way to an ROH tag team title shot, and are a great team. Young & Brown are a thrown together team, who I am sure will be fine here, but they are also here to lose as Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham pick up more momentum for a possible title shot. WINNER: Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. RKJ : RKJ is Ricky Knight Jr., the nephew of WWE’s Paige, and a UK guest on the show. He’s 19 but started working in 2001, and is a high flyer. He should serve as a fine sacrificial lamb for Taylor here, who I imagine will largely dominate him en route to an easy win. WINNER: Shane Taylor

Rush & Jeff Cobb vs. PCO & Brody King : Rush & Jeff Cobb are facing off on night three of the tour with the ROH title on the line, and the winner of that match (should they hold onto the title) will defend against PCO at Final Battle. PCO & Brody King are former ROH Tag Team champions and work very well together. This should be good, with PCO & Brody King trying to weaken PCO’s possible future opponent and utilizing their history as a team to heir advantage. I think that the finish will se miscommunication between Rush & Cobb, leading to PCO pinning one of them and adding drama to the Cobb vs. Rush clash that closes out the tournament, while solidifying PCO as a threat. WINNER: PCO & Brody King

