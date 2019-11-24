Csonka’s WWE Survivor Series 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the WWE Survivor Series 2019 event. The show will feature WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio, Universal Champion the Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan, traditional Survivor Series matches, & more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. While I do find the triple threats a bit overdone, I a more excited than usual about the show thanks to the NXT involvement. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

NXT Champion Adam Cole (BAY BAY) vs. ??? : FYI, I had to complete this before Takeover was completed and I picked Pete Dunne to win that match, and will go with that here. If it is Dunne, I expect a great match if they get the time (and they don’t need 30, just a solid 15 to do so). In many ways this feels like a throwaway match/special attraction for the show, and that it’s a given that Cole retains, BUT, I do think it’s important to consider the fact that he’s coming off of a ladder match and WarGames, working with a fractured wrist, and that while I don’t expect it, I don’t think a quickie title change is out of the question. With that in mind, and if it’s Dunne, I think that they can at the very least create the possible drama in a title change. This could end up as a great addition to the card, and I will go with Cole retaining here. WINNER: Adam Cole (BAY BAY)

Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, & Lacey Evans) vs. Team Raw (Charlotte. Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Sarah Logan) vs. Team NXT (???) : It was announced after Takeover WarGames that Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, and Toni Storm will be team NXT. These matches have been a mixed bag in the past at Survivor Series, but there is so much talent involved and there’s no real reason for them to fail in terms of match quality. I’m was feeling a Team Smackdown win here, with Nikki Cross and maybe Sasha Banks surviving, but I REALLY think that Team NXT should win to continue the monster push of Rhea, following he angle with Becky, pinning Charlotte, and winning WarGames. WINNER: Team NXT

Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Ali, Chad Gable, & King Corbin) vs. Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, & Drew McIntyre) vs. Team NXT (???) : Since the NXT team hasn’t been announced, I will go with Tommaso Ciampa (Captain), Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Matt Riddle but I am not sure about the 5th man. The Owens appearance at Takeover certainly throws a monkey wrench into things, and if played right could be really interesting. I think King Corbin fucks over team Smackdown, leaving it down to NXT vs. Raw. I’d love to see team NXT win with Owens officially defecting to NXT, but I think Raw wins with Rollins surviving as a consolation prize/boo boo bunny since no one likes him these days but they will continue to push him as a top guy that that has never delivered as a top guy. It’s hard to call with so many unknowns. WINNER: Team Raw

AJ Styles vs. Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura : This one has a wide birth of potential, from solid to great; Roddy is excellent and one of the most consistently good performers of the last 10-years. Styles can be great, but his recent matches have lacked to me. The good news is that while working with Riddle on NXT TV, he showed more fire and motivation than he has in a longtime and hopefully Roddy can bring that out of him here. Nakamura has been a dude, living of past accolades and getting by with charisma as he enters early retirement. But hopefully, Roddy lights a fire under his ass here as well. I’ll be optimistic here and say it ends up good, and maybe even better. I think that it breaks down near the end, Roddy hits end of heartache and Styles dumps him to steal the win. WINNER: AJ Styles

The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day vs. Undisputed Era : I like the New Day and feel that they always deliver on PPV when given the chance, but I’m disappointed that the Revival were bumped from this match as I feel that with them it was a stronger match. But with that being said, I do feel that this will be a potentially great match. As I said before, New Day delivers on PPV, the Viking Raiders are great and Undisputed Era are one of the best and most consistent teams in all of wrestling. I think that this one has potential to be a Takeover level banger, and I am looking forward to it. I think that Undisputed Era take the win here, with New Day taking the fall to protect the Viking Raiders. WINNER: Undisputed Era

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler : I really like this match and think that it has a lot of potential to deliver. All three women are great in a different way or style, the build has been fun with the various attacks and I think the Shayna vs. Becky face to face interview segment on Raw they did a few weeks back was really excellent. I think that if not overbooked, they can easily have a very good if not great match here. The booking has been heavily focused on Becky vs. Shayna, which is a big singles match down the line, while Bayley has been fighting to not be forgotten and getting in her shots when she can. With Shayna and Becky being the bigger match later on, and looking at how WWE books things, I see Bayley winning here somehow to show that she’s not the irrelevant one in the mix. WINNER: Bayley

Universal Champion The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan : While the two do have a history together, this match doesn’t have a ANY build to it other than they decided that they needed something for the Fiend since they weren’t doing the triple threat with Cole & Lesnar, and knew that they needed to deliver a quality match for the Fiend after two, quite frankly, shit matches with Rollins. Who better to give Bray a potentially great match than Daniel Bryan, the guy that gave Bray his best singles match years ago at the Royal Rumble. Unfortunately, you can tell that they did absolutely no deep planning here to position Bryan as a player, his last three TV singles matches were losses to Rowan, Murphy, and Cole, while losing 8 of his last 9 singles matches overall. But I am sure that someone will tell me that this was the plan all along. If it was, they did a fucking horrible job of setting Bryan up for it. The good news is that Bryan is not just a great performer, but he’s a guy that understands his role and plays to the strengths of all of his opponents extremely well. The key will be creating some drama, because the likelihood of the Fiend losing the title seems to be absolutely zero on the surface so they will have to create that drama. I feel Bryan can do that, but they have to evolve the Fiend past “guy that no sells 18 finishers and wins” into something else, and I also feel that they need to keep it short, because the Rollins matches went way too long and lost the crowds. Also, get rid of the stupid fucking red lighting. WINNER: The Fiend

NO DQ Match: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio : While a lot of WWE doesn’t do it for me these days, I have quite liked the build to Brock vs. Rey and feel that they did a good job of transitioning from the Cain vs. Brock feud and used the Dominic stuff well to get into this match. Rey has shown great fire and cut some good promos and the attack on Brock with the pipe, where Rey took out his knee was also really well done. We also know that Brock does love working with smaller, good workers, because he can do his thing but I also think on some level it’s the only thing that interests or motivates him these days. If played correctly, and the stipulation certainly helps, this could be great, Brock is a tremendous bully, Rey can still be Rey and is over. I don’t see Rey winning but would love to be surprised if they tell the right story (Cain & possibly Dominic getting involved). But at the end of the day, I do see Brock retaining in what is hopefully a fun and great outing. WINNER: Brock Lesnar

