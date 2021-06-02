CZW Announces June PPVs – ‘Every Man For Himself Mayhem’ and ‘Violent Lady Killas’

Combat Zone Wrestling has announced two new CZW PPVs for this month, with a total of seven matches being presented for fans. Here’s a press release:

CZW On Demand and PPV June 2021 Announcement

IT’S ALL-OUT ANARCHY IN THE CZW RING – ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW IN JUNE!

Waves of warriors face off against each other to bring glory or dishonor to themselves in this month’s CZW: Every Man For Himself Mayhem! And, in CZW Girlz: Violent Lady Killas, the women of CZW engage in brutal matches where only one will survive! Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in June:

CZW: Every Man For Himself Mayhem – Featuring three thunderous bouts! Ace Austin vs. Alexander James vs. Anthony Bennett vs. Devon Moore vs. Kit Osbourne vs. Tim Donst; Dave Crist, Jake Crist, & Sami Callihan vs. Dezmond Zavier, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz; The Awakening vs. Masada & The Storm of Entrails!

CZW Girlz: Violent Lady Killas – Featuring four furious fights! Penelope Ford vs. Brittany Blake; Su Yung & Chrissy Rivera vs. Samantha Heights; Hania vs. Leva Bates; Greg Excellent & Lufisto vs. Pepper Parks & Cherry Bomb!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!