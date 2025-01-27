Dakota Kai Is Reportedly Hurt

PWInsider.com reports that Dakota Kai has been pulled from WWE’s current road schedule following her most recent match on the January 20th episode of Raw. In that match, Kai teamed with IYO SKY against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

According to the report, Kai was “hurt” during the bout. While the exact nature of her injury has not been confirmed, one source suggested it may have resulted from a rough bump she took on a missile dropkick.

Kai is not backstage for tonight’s episode of Raw, and as of now, it remains unclear whether this injury will prevent her from participating in the Royal Rumble this weekend. Fans will have to wait for updates on her status as more information becomes available.