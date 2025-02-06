Dakota Kai Thanks Fans For Support Following Injury

Dakota Kai is out of action for a bit due to injury, and she posted to social media to thank fans for their support. As reported, Kai suffered an injury on the January 27th episode of Raw during a tag team match with IYO SKY against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. Kai posted to her Instagram Stories to send a message to her fans, as you can see below via the Dakota Kai HQ fan Twitter account.

Kai said (per Fightful), “I really appreciate all the love and support you guys shows me. It really helps get through these dips and harder times. I feel good.”

No confirmed word as of yet on how long Kai may be out of action.