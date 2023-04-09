– During this weekend’s edition of the SmackDown LowDown, Judgment Day member Damian Priest was asked about the group’s recent attack on Bad Bunny last Monday on Raw.

Priest noted that he will hold his thoughts until Monday Night Raw. Priest previously teamed with Bad Bunny in a winning effort at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Raw:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Becky Lynch & Lita (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

* Matt Riddle vs. The Miz

* Cody Rhodes on what’s next for him; the aftermath of Brock Lesnar’s brutal attack on Cody

* Damian Priest will address his attack on Bad Bunny

You can view a clip from yesterday’s SmackDown LowDown with Priest mentioning Bad Bunny below: