Damian Priest Was Asked to Read For a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Role

Damian Priest was asked to read for a role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the WWE star was asked to read for a “significant role” in the film that, according to sources, was either the main antagonist of Namor or one of the other featured members of Namor’s underwater nation of Talokan.

Priest doesn’t have any acting credits and there’s no word on whether the audition actually took place (and obviously he wasn’t cast), but an inquiry did take place. Wakanda Forever is Marvel’s latest megahit, with $294.2 million domestically and $552.2 million worldwide to date.